Arkansas ranks bottom in financial literacy

Arkansas ranks dead last in the U.S. in financial literacy. That’s according to 2024 research from WalletHub.

The survey examines 17 relevant factors, which include items like median credit score, the share of adults who save for their children’s college education, public high-school graduation rate and the share of unbanked households.

According to the data, Arkansas ranks low in both financial planning and habits as well as financial knowledge and education. One spot ahead of Arkansas on the rankings is Oklahoma.