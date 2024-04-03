© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Arkansas ranks bottom in financial literacy

Published April 3, 2024 at 2:25 PM CDT

Arkansas ranks dead last in the U.S. in financial literacy. That’s according to 2024 research from WalletHub.

The survey examines 17 relevant factors, which include items like median credit score, the share of adults who save for their children’s college education, public high-school graduation rate and the share of unbanked households.

According to the data, Arkansas ranks low in both financial planning and habits as well as financial knowledge and education. One spot ahead of Arkansas on the rankings is Oklahoma. 

Tags
Ozarks at Large Economics
Stay Connected
Related Content