It’s rare that Silkroad musicians appear so soon in an area again, but that’s northwest Arkansas' good fortune on Monday. Six performers with Silkroad will bring a concert titled "Uplifted Voices" to the Music Depot in downtown Rogers. The artists and the music span the globe. This week, Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams caught up with Maeve Gilchrist, a harpist with the ensemble, to get an idea about Monday night’s show.

