© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

HopOut and Haus of Untz host 'HopHaus' multi-genre showcase

By Sophia Nourani
Published April 24, 2024 at 4:45 PM CDT

The HopOut and the Haus of Untz are two organizations based in Northwest Arkansas known for hosting safe, inclusive concerts and musical events in the area. Sophia Nourani speaks with founders of The HopOut Jordan Pitts and Vaughn Mims, and two out of the three founders of the Haus of Untz, Susie Najarro and Raquel Thompson, about their upcoming collaboration "HopHaus", taking place on May 24 at George’s Majestic lounge.

Visit The HopOut and Haus of Untz for more information about new and upcoming events. For tickets to HopHaus, you can go to the George's Majestic Lounge website.

Tags
Ozarks at Large MusicconcertsLocal EventsLocal Music
Stay Connected
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a KUAF producer and reporter.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
Related Content