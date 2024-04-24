HopOut and Haus of Untz host 'HopHaus' multi-genre showcase

The HopOut and the Haus of Untz are two organizations based in Northwest Arkansas known for hosting safe, inclusive concerts and musical events in the area. Sophia Nourani speaks with founders of The HopOut Jordan Pitts and Vaughn Mims, and two out of the three founders of the Haus of Untz, Susie Najarro and Raquel Thompson, about their upcoming collaboration "HopHaus", taking place on May 24 at George’s Majestic lounge.

Visit The HopOut and Haus of Untz for more information about new and upcoming events. For tickets to HopHaus, you can go to the George's Majestic Lounge website.