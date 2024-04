The Jones Center in Springdale will host its final Fam Jam day of the season on May 11. There will be designated times for ice skating, swimming, and two shows with Doktor Kaboom and his Wheel of Science at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. This week, Doktor Kaboom, also known as David Epley, explained why he tours the world, bringing three-dimensional science to families.