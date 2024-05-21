© 2024 KUAF
Ozarks at Large

The importance of the local business ecosystem

By Randy Wilburn
Published May 21, 2024 at 11:52 AM CDT
Courtesy
/
I Am Northwest Arkansas

Randy Wilburn, the host of the podcast I Am Northwest Arkansas is celebrating the podcast’s fifth birthday by highlighting people in the region who are transplants. In today’s excerpt, we hear from Dexter Caffey. He’s the founder of Smart Eye Technology, a company who uses facial recognition to protect data. Caffey’s move to Northwest Arkansas came on the heels of a rejection into a startup program from a major credit card company. He says the same day he got that rejection, he got an invitation from Startup Junkies to be a part of their accelerator program.

Ozarks at Large I Am Northwest ArkansasStartup JunkieEntrepreneurs
