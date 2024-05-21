The importance of the local business ecosystem

Randy Wilburn, the host of the podcast I Am Northwest Arkansas is celebrating the podcast’s fifth birthday by highlighting people in the region who are transplants. In today’s excerpt, we hear from Dexter Caffey. He’s the founder of Smart Eye Technology, a company who uses facial recognition to protect data. Caffey’s move to Northwest Arkansas came on the heels of a rejection into a startup program from a major credit card company. He says the same day he got that rejection, he got an invitation from Startup Junkies to be a part of their accelerator program.