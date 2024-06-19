Big Sister Studio hosts Fashion Fit for Queen cabaret at The Medium

On Saturday evening, June 22, local organization Big Sister Studio will host Fashion Fit for Queen, a tribute concert and fashion cabaret at The Medium in Springdale. The event is meant to be a celebration of the band Queen’s legacy and impact on both music and fashion and will feature a slew of local designers and artists.

Sophia Nourani speaks with Big Sister’s Brandy Lee about what attendees can expect to see at the show, as well as featured designer and drag artist Jonas, also known as Faux L’ Beau.

Visit our Instagram page to find out how to win two free tickets to Fashion Fit for Queen. The giveaway ends on Friday, June 21.