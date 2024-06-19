© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Affected by May 26 tornadoes? Find relief resources here.
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Big Sister Studio hosts Fashion Fit for Queen cabaret at The Medium

By Sophia Nourani
Published June 19, 2024 at 3:27 PM CDT

On Saturday evening, June 22, local organization Big Sister Studio will host Fashion Fit for Queen, a tribute concert and fashion cabaret at The Medium in Springdale. The event is meant to be a celebration of the band Queen’s legacy and impact on both music and fashion and will feature a slew of local designers and artists.

Sophia Nourani speaks with Big Sister’s Brandy Lee about what attendees can expect to see at the show, as well as featured designer and drag artist Jonas, also known as Faux L’ Beau.

Visit our Instagram page to find out how to win two free tickets to Fashion Fit for Queen. The giveaway ends on Friday, June 21.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Local Music NewsFashionMusic
Stay Connected
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
Related Content