Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

How co-workers destined for iconic status inspired a feature at the Arkansas New Play Festival

By Kyle Kellams
Published June 19, 2024 at 3:29 PM CDT
TheatreSquared
/
arkansasnewplayfest.com

Dexter J. Singleton, director of new play development and co-producer of the Arkansas New Play Festival at TheatreSquared, and Jonathan Norton, the playwright who wrote the script “Malcolm X and Redd Foxx Washing Dishes at Jimmy’s Chicken Shack in Harlem,” came to the Carver Center for Public Radio to talk about this weekend’s presentations of new work. The 2024 Arkansas New Play Festival continues tomorrow night, June 20, through Sunday, June 23.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Arkansas New Play FestivalTheatreTheatreSquared
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Kyle Kellams
