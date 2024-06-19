How co-workers destined for iconic status inspired a feature at the Arkansas New Play Festival
Dexter J. Singleton, director of new play development and co-producer of the Arkansas New Play Festival at TheatreSquared, and Jonathan Norton, the playwright who wrote the script “Malcolm X and Redd Foxx Washing Dishes at Jimmy’s Chicken Shack in Harlem,” came to the Carver Center for Public Radio to talk about this weekend’s presentations of new work. The 2024 Arkansas New Play Festival continues tomorrow night, June 20, through Sunday, June 23.