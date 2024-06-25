Kurt Alaska rewinds record label, Tape Dad

Kurt DeLashmet, aka Kurt Alaska, is likely best known for co-founding the record label Gar Hole Records in 2020. But that wasn’t his first endeavor in music management. A few years prior, Alaska founded Tape Dad, a record label that focused on producing cassette tapes. Tape Dad went dormant in 2021. But now, three years later, Alaska is bringing it back. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis visited Alaska in Tape Dad’s and Gar Hole’s new headquarters in Fayetteville to explore his inspirations and goals with the revived record label.