Kurt Alaska rewinds record label, Tape Dad

By Jack Travis
Published June 25, 2024 at 2:22 PM CDT
Kurt DeLashmet, aka Kurt Alaska, at Tape Dad's and Gar Hole's new headquarters in Fayetteville.
Jack Travis
/
kuaf
Kurt DeLashmet, aka Kurt Alaska, at Tape Dad's and Gar Hole's new headquarters in Fayetteville.

Kurt DeLashmet, aka Kurt Alaska, is likely best known for co-founding the record label Gar Hole Records in 2020. But that wasn’t his first endeavor in music management. A few years prior, Alaska founded Tape Dad, a record label that focused on producing cassette tapes. Tape Dad went dormant in 2021. But now, three years later, Alaska is bringing it back. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis visited Alaska in Tape Dad’s and Gar Hole’s new headquarters in Fayetteville to explore his inspirations and goals with the revived record label.

Jack Travis
Jack Travis is a reporter for Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Jack Travis
