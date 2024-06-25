© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Affected by May 26 tornadoes? Find relief resources here.
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Ozarks at Large touches base with happy campers across NWA

By Kyle Kellams
Published June 25, 2024 at 2:29 PM CDT
First Christian Church & Waterway, Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food, TheatreSquared

Summer camps have long been a staple of the season. For decades, young people have been riding horses, swimming and making leather wallets at summer camp. But there are many other kinds of summer camps. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams takes us to an interfaith gathering at Friends Camp NWA, Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food to learn how future chefs can knead dough this summer, and TheatreSquared, where young people can learn Shakespeare to improv.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Summer CampTheatreFoodReligion
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content