A proposed $300 million private industrial wind power plant named Nimbus, the first like it in Arkansas, is under development across 9,500 acres of mountain ridges in southeastern Carroll County. Colorado-based Scout Clean Energy plans to erect 46 giant turbines—among the tallest in the nation—on privately leased land to capture 180MW of high-altitude wind power to sell out of state. A majority of county officials welcome the new industry, but thousands of county residents do not.

