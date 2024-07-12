© 2024 KUAF
American dream turns to nightmare in new, Springdale-set crime thriller

By Daniel Caruth
Published July 12, 2024 at 12:58 PM CDT

Since his first book "Don't Know Tough" was published in 2022, Russellville-based writer Eli Cranor has quickly become a prominent voice in Arkansas' literary scene - focusing on uniquely Arkansan tales. The former football-player and coach turned author's latest novel 'Broiler' follows two couples who's lives are connected by the fictional Detmer chicken processing plant in Springdale and a crime that puts them on a collision course. Cranor talked with Ozarks at Large's Daniel Caruth about the inspiration for his new story, his unexpected foray into crime fiction and why this was his most difficult book to write.

Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
