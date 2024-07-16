© 2024 KUAF
Local Music
Ozarks at Large

On The Map Show's Roger Barrett on independent booking, promotion

By Sophia Nourani
Published July 16, 2024 at 1:56 PM CDT
Art created by @out_of_print on Instagram

Fayetteville resident Roger Barrett has become somewhat of a staple in the city’s music scene. If you don’t recognize his name, you’ll likely recognize On The Map Shows, Roger’s independent music booking and promotion project. On The Map Shows acts to bring a wider, more diverse assortment of artists to venues in the northwest Arkansas area. He spoke with Ozarks at Large's Sophia Nourani in the Harold and Blanche Caulk News Studio.

Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
