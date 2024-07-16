On The Map Show's Roger Barrett on independent booking, promotion
Fayetteville resident Roger Barrett has become somewhat of a staple in the city’s music scene. If you don’t recognize his name, you’ll likely recognize On The Map Shows, Roger’s independent music booking and promotion project. On The Map Shows acts to bring a wider, more diverse assortment of artists to venues in the northwest Arkansas area. He spoke with Ozarks at Large's Sophia Nourani in the Harold and Blanche Caulk News Studio.