The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas is celebrating 40 years of helping people further their education. The milestone will be a big part of the annual Spark of Hope fundraiser this month, taking place Thursday, July 25, at the Rogers Convention Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Last week, Steven Hinds and Krystle Goodwin from SPSFNW visited the Carver Center for Public Radio to speak about the event.