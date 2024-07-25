Sound Perimeter: Echoes of Inspiration

Today's "Sound Perimeter" explores music echoing other artists. Pieces in today's episode include Mario Lavista’s "Lament" for flute (performed by Alejandro Escuer), which is inspired by a poem by Wang Wei, and Bora Yoon’s "The Houses we carry Within", which engages with artist Do Ho Suh's concept that "home is everywhere and nowhere".

Fun fact: The bass flute is a member of the flute family that plays an octave lower than the standard concert flute, characterized by its rich, deep, and warm tone. It is significantly larger than the concert flute, requiring a curved head joint to make it more manageable to play.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.