Study ranks Arkansas first in early childhood education

A study conducted by WalletHub shows that Arkansas has the best early education system in America. The study uses 12 metrics to determine its rankings. Cassandra Happe, an analyst for WalletHub, said those 12 metrics can be grouped into three main categories: access, quality, and resources and economic support.

“Looking at those metrics and those different dimensions,” Happe said, “Arkansas came in first overall, and they really stood out in the quality dimension. They ranked second in that particular category, and in resources and economic support, they ranked fourth. However, it seems there’s a little room for improvement in access, as they came in fifth overall—still a strong showing.”

Happe said it’s surprising to see the variation regionally, especially with Arkansas’ northern neighbor.

“Missouri came in 49th overall in this study, and Mississippi came in 35th,” Happe said. “So, they’re pretty far down on the list.”

The main category where Missouri struggles is in the quality of care.

“That has to do with both the benchmarks we looked at regarding the quality of the pre-K system and the requirements for schools to have safety plans and audits of those plans. Residents can advocate for these measures to local officials to help keep students safe, especially at such a young age,” Happe said.

If Arkansas wants to stay in first place, Happe emphasized the importance of maintaining high enrollment numbers.

“But it’s also just such a great stepping stone for children to be involved in those programs,” she added.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a deadline. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. The authoritative record of KUAF programming is the audio record.

———————————————————————————————————————

Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving

For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music, and community connection. Your support allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, we need your support for KUAF to ensure we continue to provide the news, music, and connections you value. Your support is not just appreciated; it's essential. Make your gift today here.

Thank you for supporting KUAF!

————————————————————————————————————————