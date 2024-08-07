'Hamilton' launches national tour from Walton Arts Center

One of the most celebrated musicals in theater history will launch a national tour from Fayetteville. "Hamilton" will open at Walton Arts Center next week, but the cast and crew are here now as the national tour works through technical rehearsals before beginning a year-long trip across the county. Last evening Tyler Fauntleroy and Marja Harmon, Alexander Hamilton and Angelica Schuyler, in this production, respectively, sat down in the Walton Arts Center Lobby.

