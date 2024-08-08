© 2024 KUAF
Ozarks at Large

Sound Perimeter: Summer Accents

By Lia Uribe
Published August 8, 2024 at 3:09 PM CDT

Today's "Sound Perimeter" features pieces by 20th century American composers Ruth Crawford Seeger and Samuel Barber, with their innovative approach to rhythms and textures. Artists featured include Simone Keller and the Chamber Music Society at Lincoln Center. We hope these summer accents enrich your life today, opening windows to new sounds and memories.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Sound Perimeter20th Century
Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
