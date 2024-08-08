Startup Junkie hosts pitch competition at HonorFest

The second annual HonorFest in Bentonville’s Orchard’s Park will take place on Saturday, celebrating first responders, military personnel, veterans, and their families with a variety of activities including live music, food, and an idea contest. A key event is the IdeaFame pitch contest, hosted by Startup Junkie, where participants can pitch new products, services, or business ideas in 60 seconds for a chance to win one of two $1,000 prizes. The contest is open to military personnel, first responders, veterans, their families, and those with ideas serving these communities.