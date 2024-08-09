UofA joins STARS College Network

Students at rural high schools graduate at about the same rate, or even a higher rate, than their counterparts in bigger cities. But they’re only half as likely to graduate from a selective college or university. Small high school guidance counselors can be overburdened and schools far from college campuses might not receive the same amount of college admission visitors. The Small Town and Rural Student, or STARS, network, has been established to help rural high schoolers overcome obstacles that contribute to this disparity.