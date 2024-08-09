© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

UofA joins STARS College Network

By Kyle Kellams
Published August 9, 2024 at 2:24 PM CDT

Students at rural high schools graduate at about the same rate, or even a higher rate, than their counterparts in bigger cities. But they’re only half as likely to graduate from a selective college or university. Small high school guidance counselors can be overburdened and schools far from college campuses might not receive the same amount of college admission visitors. The Small Town and Rural Student, or STARS, network, has been established to help rural high schoolers overcome obstacles that contribute to this disparity.

Tags
Ozarks at Large EducationUniversity of Arkansas
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams