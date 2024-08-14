© 2024 KUAF
Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Short Talks from the Hill: Brewing at the UofA

Published August 14, 2024 at 1:46 PM CDT

This month’s episode of Short Talks from the Hill, a research and economic development podcast of the University of Arkansas, highlights Scott Lafontaine, an assistant professor of food chemistry in the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Science.

Writer Hardin Young speaks with Lafontaine, who is also a researcher with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, about his work on campus to develop a new food science facility.

Hardin says Lafontaine's research interests primarily focus on understanding the chemical drivers behind aroma, taste and mouth-feel, which define food and beverage quality— And some of the research has taken the form of studying whether rice might be used to improve the quality and acceptance of non-alcoholic beer.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Short Talks From the HillBrewingResearch
    On today's show, the city of Fayetteville is beginning to implement its climate action plan. Also, Points of Departure features a conversation with Muhammed Yunus, the man behind microloans who is now serving as an interim leader in Bangladesh. Plus, the Doula Alliance of Arkansas wants to have better maternal health outcomes in Arkansas.