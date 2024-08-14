Short Talks from the Hill: Brewing at the UofA

This month’s episode of Short Talks from the Hill, a research and economic development podcast of the University of Arkansas, highlights Scott Lafontaine, an assistant professor of food chemistry in the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Science.

Writer Hardin Young speaks with Lafontaine, who is also a researcher with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, about his work on campus to develop a new food science facility.

Hardin says Lafontaine's research interests primarily focus on understanding the chemical drivers behind aroma, taste and mouth-feel, which define food and beverage quality— And some of the research has taken the form of studying whether rice might be used to improve the quality and acceptance of non-alcoholic beer.

Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving

For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community connection. Your support allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, we need your support for KUAF to ensure we continue to provide the news, music, and connections you value. Your support is not just appreciated; it's essential. Make your gift today here.

Thank you for supporting KUAF!