Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Auditions for the Arkansas Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, all-you-can-eat ice cream

By Kyle Kellams,
April Wallace
Published August 23, 2024 at 11:28 AM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

April Wallace of the "Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette" joins Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to suggest local happenings this weekend, like the National Multiple Sclerosis Society's Forever Thankful celebration in Bentonville, an all-you-can-eat ice cream social for the Fort Smith Museum of History, auditions for the Arkansas Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, and more.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Weekend PlansLocal Events
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
April Wallace
April Wallace is the features editor for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette and a weekly contributor to Ozarks at Large.
See stories by April Wallace
