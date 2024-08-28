© 2024 KUAF
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Melissa Givens to present Little Rock-born composer Florence Price

By Kyle Kellams
Published August 28, 2024 at 11:36 AM CDT
Melissa Givens
Courtesy
/
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
Melissa Givens

The world further discovers Florence Price and new recordings of the Little Rock-born composer's music continue to be released. Soprano Melissa Givens has been singing, studying and admiring Price’s music for years. She’ll discuss and perform Price next month at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Fayetteville as the next guest in the Tippy McMichael Lecture Series. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams spoke to Givens about the event and the music.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
