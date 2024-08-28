Melissa Givens to present Little Rock-born composer Florence Price

The world further discovers Florence Price and new recordings of the Little Rock-born composer's music continue to be released. Soprano Melissa Givens has been singing, studying and admiring Price’s music for years. She’ll discuss and perform Price next month at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Fayetteville as the next guest in the Tippy McMichael Lecture Series. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams spoke to Givens about the event and the music.

