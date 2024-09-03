City planner talks strategy to enhance 71B Corridor

Next week, on Sept. 9, the Fayetteville Planning Commission will consider rezoning Highway 71b, which includes College Avenue and South School Avenue. Fayetteville’s Long-Range city planner and special projects manager, Britin Bostick, recently spoke with Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis about the new plan and what changes come with it.

View the 71b Corridor Master Plan here.

