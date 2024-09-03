© 2024 KUAF
City planner talks strategy to enhance 71B Corridor

By Jack Travis
Published September 3, 2024 at 2:31 PM CDT
Concept art of the future 71b Highway Corridor.
City of Fayetteville
/
Courtesy
Concept art of the future 71b Highway Corridor.

Next week, on Sept. 9, the Fayetteville Planning Commission will consider rezoning Highway 71b, which includes College Avenue and South School Avenue. Fayetteville’s Long-Range city planner and special projects manager, Britin Bostick, recently spoke with Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis about the new plan and what changes come with it.

View the 71b Corridor Master Plan here.

Ozarks at Large Urban DevelopmentFayetteville
Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.<br/>
