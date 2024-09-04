Children Advocacy Centers of Arkansas celebrates 25 years with fundraiser

It's been 25 years since the first location of what’s now known as Children Advocacy Centers of Arkansas opened. There are now more than 30 centers or satellite centers in the state, from Bentonville in the northwest corner to Hamburg in the southeast. Next month, a fundraiser in Little Rock will raise money to support the CACs in Arkansas, and Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams asked Elizabeth Pulley, the executive director of the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Arkansas, about it and the organization's mission.

