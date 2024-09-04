Pack Shack distributes more than 50 million meals for people in need

The Pack Shack in Cave Springs has been packing meals for a decade. Earlier this summer, the non-profit marked a milestone: 50 million meals packed and distributed. Bret Raymond, a founder and CEO of the Pack Shack, visited the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to talk about the organization’s first 10 years.

