Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Outdoor movie series ends at Walker Park featuring Smokey & the Mirror

By Kyle Kellams
Published September 6, 2024 at 3:07 PM CDT
City of Fayetteville
/
Courtesy

The City of Fayetteville is ending its Movies in the Parks series with The Coal Miner's Daughter screening near the Splash Pad at Walker Park tonight, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m. The event will feature music from the film performed live by Smokey & The Mirror before the movie. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams invited Bernice and Bryan Hembree of Smokey & The Mirror to talk about what Coal Miner's Daughter means to them.

Ozarks at Large Local Music NewsMoviesFayetteville
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
