Outdoor movie series ends at Walker Park featuring Smokey & the Mirror

The City of Fayetteville is ending its Movies in the Parks series with The Coal Miner's Daughter screening near the Splash Pad at Walker Park tonight, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m. The event will feature music from the film performed live by Smokey & The Mirror before the movie. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams invited Bernice and Bryan Hembree of Smokey & The Mirror to talk about what Coal Miner's Daughter means to them.

Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving

For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community connection. Your support allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, we need your support for KUAF to ensure we continue to provide the news, music, and connections you value. Your support is not just appreciated; it's essential. Make your gift today here.

Thank you for supporting KUAF!