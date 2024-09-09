Diving into animal minds at the University of Arkansas

Have you ever looked at your cat or dog and wondered, “what is she thinking?” or “why does he do that?” Next semester, you might get some insight. The University of Arkansas Honors College will host a Signature Seminar titled Animal Minds. Ed Minar, a professor of philosophy at the University of Arkansas, will lead the course and spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the seminar.

