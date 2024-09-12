Sound Perimeter: Interconnected

Music is a profound way to connect us with our essence and with one another. In today's Sound Perimeter, host Lia Uribe honors fellow immigrants and reminds us that borders are simply human constructs addressing our differences. Through the beauty of art, we see and recognize each other, celebrating our unique experiences and shared stories. As we embrace the oneness that music reveals, let us carry forward the message of unity and harmony, knowing that we are all part of a greater, interconnected whole.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities