The HopOut hosts regional punk concert, vendor market ‘Sweat Fest’

By Sophia Nourani
Published September 13, 2024 at 1:25 PM CDT

Local independent concert and event organization HopOut DIY will host Sweat Fest on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Spring Shop Studios in Fayetteville. Sweat Fest is an all-day punk concert and vendor market presented in collaboration with a local restaurant, Bottle Rocket Subs. Sophia Nourani speaks with HopOut DIY’s Vaughn Mims about what attendees should know about this outdoor musical event.

For tickets to the event or to learn more about HopOut DIY, you can visit their Instagram.

Ozarks at Large Little RockLocal Music NewsLocal Events
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
