Sound Perimeter: Change

Today in Sound Perimeter, we listened to music that serves as a meditation on change, loss, resilience, and solace during challenging times.

We begin with The Chrysanthemum by Scott Joplin and Simple Prayer for Complex Times by Dobrinka Tabakova, both performed by the extraordinary pianist Lara Downes, and closed with Catherine Russell's Alone Together, a song that reminds us of the power of love.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities. You can find Sound Perimeter on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving

For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community connection. Your support allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, we need your support for KUAF to ensure we continue to provide the news, music, and connections you value. Your support is not just appreciated; it's essential. Make your gift today here.

Thank you for supporting KUAF!