Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Sound Perimeter: Change

By Lia Uribe
Published September 19, 2024 at 2:34 PM CDT

Today in Sound Perimeter, we listened to music that serves as a meditation on   change, loss, resilience, and solace during challenging times.

We begin with The Chrysanthemum by Scott Joplin and Simple Prayer for Complex Times by Dobrinka Tabakova, both performed by the extraordinary pianist Lara Downes, and closed with Catherine Russell's Alone Together, a song that reminds us of the power of love.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities. You can find Sound Perimeter on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

