NWACC seeks public input on campus improvement plan

NorthWest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville is asking the public for input on a new Campus Master Plan. The initiative, funded through a grant from the Walton Family Foundation, will examine infrastructure, amenities, accessibility and other features that the college will update in 2025.

Liz Anderson, executive director for advancement at NWACC, explained that the most recent campus plan was updated in 2008. The survey is open through Sept. 22.

