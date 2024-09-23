© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Thaden School hosts panel on election coverage, civic engagement

By Matthew Moore
Published September 23, 2024 at 3:04 PM CDT
Clint Schaff
/
KUAF

Earlier this month, Thaden School in Bentonville hosted a group of journalists and public advocacy experts to discuss election coverage, local civic engagement and media literacy. The panel included Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore, Josh Harvison, news director at KNWA; Antoinette Grajeda, deputy editor of the Arkansas Advocate; Alice Gachuzo-Colleen, civic engagement coordinator for Get Loud Arkansas; and Shana Chaplin, chief program officer for the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute. Jessica Bonnem, the head of the Upper School at Thaden moderated our conversation.

In this first excerpt, we hear answers to the question, "As leaders in civic engagement, what are a few of your core values and how do you stay true to them during difficult discussions or politically polarized situations?"

Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community connection. Your support allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, we need your support for KUAF to ensure we continue to provide the news, music, and connections you value. Your support is not just appreciated; it's essential. Make your gift today here.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!

Tags
Ozarks at Large Civic EngagementElectionsThaden School
Stay Connected
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Matthew Moore
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content