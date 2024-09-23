Thaden School hosts panel on election coverage, civic engagement

Earlier this month, Thaden School in Bentonville hosted a group of journalists and public advocacy experts to discuss election coverage, local civic engagement and media literacy. The panel included Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore, Josh Harvison, news director at KNWA; Antoinette Grajeda, deputy editor of the Arkansas Advocate; Alice Gachuzo-Colleen, civic engagement coordinator for Get Loud Arkansas; and Shana Chaplin, chief program officer for the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute. Jessica Bonnem, the head of the Upper School at Thaden moderated our conversation.

In this first excerpt, we hear answers to the question, "As leaders in civic engagement, what are a few of your core values and how do you stay true to them during difficult discussions or politically polarized situations?"

