© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAF and Ozarks at Large are hosting NWA Mayoral Candidate Forums on Oct. 15, 22 & 28. Click here for more information!
Local Music
Ozarks at Large

Abbey Pierce debuts songwriting skills with EP 'Soul Searchin''

By Sophia Nourani
Published October 22, 2024 at 2:12 PM CDT

Abbey Pierce is an Arkansas native guitarist, vocalist and songwriter. She is the lead singer of the five-piece outfit “Abbey Pierce Band”, but is now venturing into a solo career with her upcoming EP, "Soul Searchin". Ozark at Large's Sophia Nourani spoke with Pierce and band member Jason North about her work, and the pair perform in the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio at KUAF.

The songs featured in this interview are "Soul Searchin" and "Intentionally". You can stream Pierce's singles wherever you listen to music.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Local Music NewsMusic
Stay Connected
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content