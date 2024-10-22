Abbey Pierce debuts songwriting skills with EP 'Soul Searchin''

Abbey Pierce is an Arkansas native guitarist, vocalist and songwriter. She is the lead singer of the five-piece outfit “Abbey Pierce Band”, but is now venturing into a solo career with her upcoming EP, "Soul Searchin". Ozark at Large's Sophia Nourani spoke with Pierce and band member Jason North about her work, and the pair perform in the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio at KUAF.

The songs featured in this interview are "Soul Searchin" and "Intentionally". You can stream Pierce's singles wherever you listen to music.