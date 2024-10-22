© 2024 KUAF
Marson Nance on land conservation, stewardship in northwest Arkansas

By Randy Wilburn
Published October 22, 2024 at 2:11 PM CDT
In this excerpt of the "I Am Northwest Arkansas" podcast, Randy Wilburn sits down with Marson Nance, director of philanthropy at the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust, to discuss the vital role of land conservation in preserving the natural beauty of the Ozarks. With a background in environmental science and a deep passion for ecology, Marson shares how his work is helping to safeguard over 8,000 acres from overdevelopment and protect wildlife habitats for future generations.

Ozarks at Large I Am Northwest ArkansasPodcastConservation
Randy Wilburn
Randy Wilburn is the host of <i>I Am Northwest Arkansas.</i>
See stories by Randy Wilburn
