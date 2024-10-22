Marson Nance on land conservation, stewardship in northwest Arkansas
In this excerpt of the "I Am Northwest Arkansas" podcast, Randy Wilburn sits down with Marson Nance, director of philanthropy at the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust, to discuss the vital role of land conservation in preserving the natural beauty of the Ozarks. With a background in environmental science and a deep passion for ecology, Marson shares how his work is helping to safeguard over 8,000 acres from overdevelopment and protect wildlife habitats for future generations.