Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

NWACC connects college students with area youth

By Kyle Kellams
Published November 1, 2024 at 2:28 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Northwest Arkansas Community College

For several years, the LIFE program at Northwest Arkansas Community College has been connecting college students with high schoolers who may or may not be considering attending college. This fall, the LIFE program at NWACC, Cox Communications and Harp Elementary are working together to bring the program to younger students, too. This week, Juanita Olivares Franklin, director of Hispanic and Latino outreach at NWACC, and Molly Brock, the principal at Harp Elementary, came to the Anthony and Susan Hui news Studio to discuss the partnership.

