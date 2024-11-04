© 2024 KUAF
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Sound Perimeter: Cancion

By Lia Uribe
Published November 4, 2024 at 1:02 PM CST

Today in Sound Perimeter, we are exploring the powerful world of songs using pieces that highlight the unique ability of music to convey human emotions, stories and messages. Artists featured include Judith Weir, Lotte Betts-Dean and Gila Goldstein.

A  “canción” (Spanish for "song") is a form of music that blends melody, lyrics and rhythm to evoke stories or emotions. In Latin American and Spanish music, “canciones” span a rich variety of styles, from romantic ballads to folk songs addressing social or cultural themes.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities. You can find Sound Perimeter on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
