Sound Perimeter: Cancion

Today in Sound Perimeter, we are exploring the powerful world of songs using pieces that highlight the unique ability of music to convey human emotions, stories and messages. Artists featured include Judith Weir, Lotte Betts-Dean and Gila Goldstein.

A “canción” (Spanish for "song") is a form of music that blends melody, lyrics and rhythm to evoke stories or emotions. In Latin American and Spanish music, “canciones” span a rich variety of styles, from romantic ballads to folk songs addressing social or cultural themes.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music.