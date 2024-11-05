Despite ban, Arkansans still seeking abortion care

One measure Arkansans will not see on their ballots is a proposed abortion amendment that would have allowed some exceptions to the state's total abortion ban that was ushered into effect by the U.S. Supreme Court's 2022 overturning of Roe V. Wade.

A report from the online newspaper "The Guardian" last week dug deeper into the state's abortion amendment and the effort to keep it from voters. Stephanie Kirchgaessner, a reporter for the Guardian U.S., spoke with supporters of the amendment, women affected by the abortion ban and doctors in Arkansas about the fallout from the amendment's failure and the state of abortion in Arkansas today.

We also hear from Ozark Circle for Choice - a group that helps people in Arkansas find access to abortion care and services. A member of the group says they have seen a steady uptick in demand since the 2022 Supreme Court ruling.

Listen to the full Interview with Guardian US reporter Stephanie Kirchgaessner here: