Unofficial results for local, statewide elections

Karen Baker is projected to be the next Supreme Court Chief Justice in Arkansas, defeating Rhonda Wood by a 53% to 47% margin. Also on the statewide ballot were two proposed amendments, including a measure to expand the state lottery scholarship to technical and vocational schools and an amendment that would block a casino from being built in Pope County. Both of those passed and will become amendments to the Arkansas Constitution.

Locally, two mayoral races were decided, with a third going to a runoff election. Incumbent Bentonville mayor Stephanie Orman defeated challenger Steve Galen, and incumbent Rogers mayor Greg Hines will serve his final term, defeating challenger Chris Latimer. In Fayetteville, a runoff election will include the race for mayor. Incumbent Mayor Lioneld Jordan will go head-to-head with challenger Molly Rawn on Dec. 3.

The fourth ward city council member race will also be included in that runoff election in Fayetteville. Monique Jones and Todd Hertzberg are the two candidates who will move on in that election.

Sunday alcohol sales were on the ballot in two cities in northwest Arkansas. Fayetteville and Siloam Springs will be the latest cities to allow Sunday sales, joining Bentonville, Rogers and Springdale.

In Missouri, the right to abortion has been codified into the state constitution. More than 1.5 million Missourians voted to overturn a near-total abortion ban. The amendment also protects access to other reproductive health care, like birth control.

State Treasurer

John Thurston 748,481 65%

John Pagan 347,524 30%

Michael Pakko 49,529 4%

State Supreme Court Chief Justice

Karen Baker 540,432 53%

Rhonda Wood 486,008 47%

Ballot Issue No. 1 - State Lottery

FOR 1,020,727 90%

AGAINST 118,342 10%

Ballot Issue No. 2 - Casinos

FOR 633,033 56%

AGAINST 501,852 44%

Mayor of Bentonville

Stephanie Orman 11,243 54%

Steve Galen 9,560 46%

Mayor of Rogers

Greg Hines 12,308 51%

Chris Latimer 11,825 49%

Mayor of Fayetteville

Lioneld Jordan 16,609 47%

Molly Rawn 13,068 37%

Tom Terminella 4,386 12%

Adam Fire Cat 1,332 4%

Fayetteville City Council Ward 2

Mike Wiederkehr 2,755 50.13%

Jesse Buchanan 2,741 49.87%

Fayetteville City Council Ward 4

Monique Jones 3,686 41.83%

Todd Hertzberg 3,666 41.66%

Brandon Spicher 1,459 17%

City of Fayetteville Sunday Alcohol Sales

FOR 30,207 82%

AGAINST 6,630 18%

City of Siloam Springs Sunday Alcohol Sales

FOR 3,478 59%

AGAINST 2,418 41%

Find full unofficial election results from Washington County, Benton County and the Arkansas Secretary of State.