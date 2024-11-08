'Ozarks ri-Ṃajeļ' premieres on KUAF's Listening Lab

The first episode of Ozarks ri-Ṃajeļ features Marcina Langrine, Communications Coordinator for the nonprofit Marshallese Educational Initiative speaking with former Arkansas Consul General of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Carmen Samuel Chong Gum, who was present as the first significant numbers of of Marshallese migrants began to settle in northwest Arkansas.

Marcina Langrine: "Carmen Samuel Chung Gum served as the first Consul General in the Marshallese Consulate in Springdale from 2008 until 2017. She was born on Ailinglaplap Atoll on the Marshalls Islands. Her matrilineal cultural her home is Jaluit Atoll. Carmen initially worked for several nonprofit multicultural support groups assisting newly arriving Marshallese migrants, prior to her appointment as Consul General.

Langrine: "Good morning, Carmen, kommool tata for being here!"

Carmen Samuel Chong Gum: "Hello! And thank you Marcina, good to be here."

Langrin: "So let's jump to the first question: Republic of the Marshall Islands citizens are free to move to Arkansas under a Compact of Free Association, also known as COFA, first negotiated in 1986 with the United States, which continues to maintain a strategic military base on the Marshall Islands."

Compact migrants can enter the U.S. with only a passport and I-94 arrival record with no visas required. But initially, under a U.S. Trust Agreement, Marshallese first began to settle in the U.S. in the 1970s, first in California, then moving eastward to Oklahoma and then northwest Arkansas, where many thousands have now settled, according to census records."

"So Carmen, out of all the places in the United States, what drew Marshallese here to northwest Arkansas?"

Chong Gum: "The first wave of Marshallese that came to the United States happened with our young people that graduated from high school, and they were sent over to the continental United States to attend college. So that was the first wave. In Arkansas, we have John Moody. We owe him a lot, to mention him. He was one of those college students that came in the 1970s. During spring he would come to the Ozarks [to work} and that's when it all started, that he would bring his male cousins to come and work and save enough money so that he can they can bring their own family."

"So after the 1970s, like you mentioned, the Compact of Free Association created more reasons for people to come and work, to live, have our kids, attend school, and for medical reasons. And then we can come and go as we like. And when people come, they like it. And they stay. So we had more people staying. And that's how the population here grew."

"Now, coming to your question, Marcina, on what drew them here -- of all the reasons, there were many reasons, but Arkansas had lots of jobs, poultry companies were welcoming to our folks, there was a lot of work to be done, to help make them situated, and to save enough money and bring their own."

"But at that time, it was just the working in the manufacturing plants. Nowadays, we have diversified our workforce. We are not just working in the manufacturing plants like Tyson's, George's, Cargill. We are all over. We have Marshallese working in the schools. We have Marshallese working in the clinics. We have Marshall working at the airport and everywhere now."

Langrine: "I think that's what's so unique and so amazing about our community is that we, you know, we're known to be a very shy community. But I love seeing them branch out and be into many different businesses. So do you see more Marshall Islanders, you know, operating businesses or running their own businesses?"

Chong Gum: "Well, at first, we had Marshallese families running mom and pop retail stores, and I think there are some that are still in existence. But we have many that didn't make it. But I'm hearing that we have young people operating real estate businesses. So, we're working on it. I think our people are beginning to get outside of the box and you know, make use of all these opportunities."

Langrine: "Marshallese, are they entering the workforce by enrolling in trade schools? And what about community college and university?"

Chong Gum: "Let's also not forget that our citizens can also enter the United States military force. They are in the Navy and the Army, the Marines and Air Force."

Langrine: "I love, love, love seeing the youth pursue higher education, not only getting their Associates, but getting their Masters, or their PhD. And I give a lot of credit to those before us, especially you. You've encouraged a lot of young adults and you are truly, people say, you're an icon."

Chong Gum: "Well thank you!"

Langrine: "So it is just amazing to see, they want to do more. And I love that. So, let's transition now to the next question, you know, as islanders adapt to life in northwest Arkansas, are they maintaining their language and traditional gatherings like, for example, can you describe to our audience, what are Jepta and Keemen celebrations, their meanings? And, you know, what is the purpose of these celebrations?"

Chong Gum: "First we have to understand that our culture, our way of living, the way we celebrate, it's all wrapped around our Marshallese churches. We are predominantly Christian. And so we celebrate Jepta. It's like a Christmas celebration where different groups come and perform their dances and their music, their choral singing and all of that. And then we have Keemen. Keemen is a big celebration of the first birthday of a child. Because there was a time in our history where our kids, the first year of a baby's life, it was hard. Many didn't make it to their first year. So that's why it is a big thing in our culture."

"And if I may point out, you're asking about our language. Just like other people that have moved to a new country, you know, in the process of trying to succeed here, we lose the importance, the significance of our culture, our language, because we're so busy trying to be ahead, trying to survive. So how do we balance that? So we don't lose our culture, and at the same time we succeed here. That needs to be worked on."

Langrine: "Yeah. I think for especially, you know, like the kids that grew up in the diaspora, especially for my generation, you know, we long to go home, and luckily, I was able to do that for the first time in 28 years. And it was a culture shock to my own culture because I'm just like, wow, you know? Life in the islands is definitely different! And so I was very fortunate and blessed enough to go back home and to see the difference."

Chong Gum: "So you went home?"

Langrine: "I did. Everybody was just amazing. And I hope to go back again soon. And so, you know, with that being said, are there any closing comments you wish to share about Ozark Islanders?"

Carmen: "If I may mention about the success of our students. We are slow in Arkansas -- but the number is climbing, is increasing, and if we combine all the [Marshallese] students from all over the United States, we probably have a big number of our kids that have succeeded in going to school and are growing up. But you know, in education and anything else, we have barriers that we need to understand and to deal with. As far as barriers for kids that cannot make it, they have different reasons. Could be they don't know how to apply for colleges. They don't have enough money. They don't know that their parents have scholarship resources where they work."

"I believe that knowledge is power. So if we are coming to the U.S. outside of our home country, we have to really know how to use all our senses to know, to try to understand what is around us, to know how to navigate our lives here. So if you have the knowledge, then everything will fall into place."

"I would suggest that people watch "A New Island," the first documentary made [about Marshallese migrants] in northwest Arkansas by University of Arkansas journalist Dale Carpenter. Check that out, "A New Island" if you want to learn more about how the islanders came here, that would be a good start. And it also shows a little bit of history."

"But I really want to express my gratitude and gratefulness to all those people over the years, many individuals, groups, organizations, and city political leaders that laid out a welcoming atmosphere for us. They made us feel accepted, included, appreciated. Especially, the city of Springdale, Jones Center, the Economic Opportunity Agency of Washington County, Chamber of Commerce in Springdale. Also all the manufacturing companies like Tyson, Cargill, Georges, and the RMI Office of the President, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs. the Marshallese Embassy in Washington, D.C. and the Government of Majuro Atoll. And you know, it all started out, I started with the Multicultural Center at that time, and Springdale School District. All these people, companies and organizations that help us, make us feel welcome."

Ozarks ri-Ṃajeļ was directed, filmed and edited by Emerson Alexander in the Listening Lab studios of KUAF; conceptualized, produced and written by KUAF News Reporter Jacqueline Froelich; with additional series and music production by KUAF news reporter, Sophia Nourani. To view the full episode visit The Listening Lab.

Ozarks ri-Ṃajeļ was made possible with the assistance of the nonprofit Marshallese Educational Initiative headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, where the highest concentration of Marshallese natives reside outside of Marshall Islands. MEI was founded in July 2013 by non-Marshallese educators and Marshallese community members to raise awareness of Marshallese history and culture, blending academic research with community outreach. Today, MEI serves an estimated 15,000 islanders residing on the Arkansas Ozarks.

