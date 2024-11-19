© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join KUAF for a cup of coffee at Bethel Brew in Fayetteville on Nov. 22! Click here for more information.
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

An artist asks: 'What Did You Learn in School Today?'

By Daniel Caruth
Published November 19, 2024 at 1:18 PM CST
Daniel Caruth
/
kuaf

The lessons we learn in school often stay with us well into adulthood - at least, that's what Jay Youngdahl found from the history he was taught in Little Rock public schools in the 1960s and 70s, especially about race, slavery and the Civil War. The multidisciplinary artist's latest exhibition, "What Did You Learn in School Today?" explores how what is - and isn't - included in our textbooks can have a lasting effect.

Youngdahl's exhibit is on display now at the Fayetteville Public Library, and he will give an artist's talk about the work on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m.

Tags
Ozarks at Large EducationArkansas History
Stay Connected
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
See stories by Daniel Caruth
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content
  • Arts and Culture
    Bacharach inspires Mark Morris Dance Group’s 'The Look of Love'
    Kyle Kellams
    Burt Bacharach's music can be a warm blanket, and it inspired the national tour of Mark Morris Dance Group’s “The Look of Love.” Original choreography will accompany more than a dozen Bacharach songs on stage at Walton Arts Center on Wednesday, November 20. Marcy Harriell will sing those songs, and she visited the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to talk about singing for performance.
  • Local News from Ozarks at Large
    How expanding childcare access strengthens Arkansas’ workforce
    Kyle Kellams
    Last week, the third annual Excel by Eight Foundation’s Collaborative Summit took place in Little Rock. The event brought together business leaders, chambers of commerce and heads of nonprofits. It wasn’t designed to find instant solutions to a wide-ranging problem but to expedite conversations among groups to work toward solutions. The meeting wasn’t open to the press. Still, afterward, Steve Cousins, the board chair of El Dorado-based SHARE Foundation, and Brandom Gengelbach, the president and CEO of the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce, spoke with Ozarks at Large.
  • Local News from Ozarks at Large
    How you can stay safe during deer season
    Jack Travis
    Deer hunting season is in full swing in Arkansas, and that should mean something to anyone spending time outside this fall and winter. Trey Reid is a spokesperson for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and spoke with Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis ahead of modern gun season, which began Saturday, Nov. 9. Reid says that everyone, hunters or otherwise, should focus on safety while recreating outdoors.