An artist asks: 'What Did You Learn in School Today?'

The lessons we learn in school often stay with us well into adulthood - at least, that's what Jay Youngdahl found from the history he was taught in Little Rock public schools in the 1960s and 70s, especially about race, slavery and the Civil War. The multidisciplinary artist's latest exhibition, "What Did You Learn in School Today?" explores how what is - and isn't - included in our textbooks can have a lasting effect.

Youngdahl's exhibit is on display now at the Fayetteville Public Library, and he will give an artist's talk about the work on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m.