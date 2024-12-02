Sound Perimeter: Connections

Today's Sound Perimeter was inspired by one of our listeners sharing her love for Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini. Your stories and musical favorites bring host Lia Uribe immense joy, giving her the gift of music all over again. Thank you for listening. Artist featured include Augustin Hadelich and Yuja Wang

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities. You can listen to Sound Perimeter on the KUAF website or wherever you listen to podcasts.