Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Arkansans owed $1.5 million in back pay

By Daniel Caruth
Published December 11, 2024 at 2:26 PM CST
Canva

Each year, the U.S. Department of Labor releases estimates for the amount of money owed to workers in unclaimed wages across the country. For the most recent fiscal year, that total was more than $273 million nationwide and more than $1.5 million in Arkansas. The department's Workers Owed Wages database allows anyone who thinks they might be owed back pay to search and file their claim online.

Ozarks at Large spoke with Kena Gaylord, an investigator for the Department's Wage and Hour Division based in Little Rock, about how this money gets lost and what workers can do to reclaim their pay.

Ozarks at Large LaborEconomics
