Stephanie Price says cold water feels better with friends

As winter approaches and temperatures drop, most people probably wouldn’t even consider taking a dip in any body of water. Good thing Stephanie Price is tougher than most. She’s a multi-sport athlete for the Arkansas Special Olympics and participates in the organization’s Polar Plunge every year. The event, hosted by Law Enforcement Torch Run, benefits Special Olympics Arkansas and helps the program remain free for athletes.

The plunges occur at various locations throughout early 2025, and we’re speaking with a few participants about their experiences. Stephanie’s from Van Buren, and this February, she, along with many other brave souls, will leap into the Creekmore Park Pool. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis connected with her over Zoom earlier this month.