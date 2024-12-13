Move it, or lose it

The American population overall is getting older. Here in Arkansas, it’s predicted that by 2030, more than a quarter of the state’s population will be 60 or older.

Researcher and head of the University of Arkansas Department of Health, Human Performance and Recreation, Dr. Michelle Gray, works to help older adults in Arkansas and beyond improve the quality of their lives. In December’s edition of Short Talks from the Hill, host Todd Price discusses with Gray ways to prevent the physical and cognitive decline of aging.