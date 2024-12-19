© 2024 KUAF
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

'Shucked' offers a corny look at isolation

By Kyle Kellams
Published December 19, 2024 at 2:26 PM CST
Courtesy
/
Walton Arts Center

The last production on the Walton Arts Center stage in 2024 is the Tony-winning musical "Shucked", a play with a big heart— and several big ears of corn— at its core. “Shucked” is set in Cob County, a community set off from the rest of the world by great walls of corn. But then the corn starts to die, and outside help may be unable to answer the town’s problems.

This is the initial tour for "Shucked". Yesterday, two actors from the cast, Jake Odmark and Mike Nappi, came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to speak with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams.

Tags
Ozarks at Large TheatreWalton Arts Center
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
