'Shucked' offers a corny look at isolation

The last production on the Walton Arts Center stage in 2024 is the Tony-winning musical "Shucked", a play with a big heart— and several big ears of corn— at its core. “Shucked” is set in Cob County, a community set off from the rest of the world by great walls of corn. But then the corn starts to die, and outside help may be unable to answer the town’s problems.

This is the initial tour for "Shucked". Yesterday, two actors from the cast, Jake Odmark and Mike Nappi, came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to speak with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams.