Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Hip-Hop 101: Matching students' skills with confidence

By Kyle Kellams
Published January 6, 2025 at 1:04 PM CST
Courtesy
/
Walton Arts Center

Late last year, students at Fayetteville ALLPS School of Innovation hosted a party for the world premiere of their video, which was created as part of Hip-Hop 101 and sponsored by Walton Arts Center. Hip-Hop 101 is an on-site, after-school program. 

Last fall, students at Washington and Leverett Elementary schools in Fayetteville, the Fayetteville Boys and Girls Club, and the ALLPS School participated. The program uses a curriculum developed by the Walton Arts Center in partnership with local teaching artists and Aysha Upchurch from Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education. Teaching artists CeCe Marie and B.A.N.N.G. join Samantha Stinson, Walton Arts Center's school engagement officer, to discuss the program with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams.

View the Hip-Hop 101 music video here.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
