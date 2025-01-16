© 2025 KUAF
UAMS attempts to recruit, train 80 doulas to support pregnancy across Arkansas

By Kyle Kellams
Published January 16, 2025 at 2:19 PM CST
Courtesy
/
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences officials estimate there are fewer than 50 trained doulas in the state to help with support and advocacy during pregnancy, labor and breastfeeding initiation. UAMS' Institute for Community Health Innovation is preparing to train 80 doulas in 2025.

The program is available across the state, and scholarships will cover the full cost of training. Krista Langston, executive director of community programs for the Institute for Community Health Innovation, spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the program this week at the Carver Center for Public Radio.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Maternal HealthUAMSHealthcare
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
