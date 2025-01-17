© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Podcast Excerpts from KUAF
Ozarks at Large

Engineering safer drinking water

By Todd Price,
Hardin Young
Published January 17, 2025 at 3:09 PM CST
Short Talks from the Hill

Julian Fairey, associate professor of civil engineering, discusses the discovery of a new compound formed by the decomposition of inorganic chloramine disinfectants in drinking water.

Short Talks From The Hill is a podcast highlighting research and scholarly work at the University of Arkansas campus. Each segment features a university researcher discussing their work. You can listen to Short Talks From The Hill on the KUAF website or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Short Talks From the HillPodcastWater
Stay Connected
Todd Price
Todd Price is a research communications specialist at the University of Arkansas.
See stories by Todd Price
Hardin Young
Hardin Young is assistant director of research communications at the University of Arkansas.
See stories by Hardin Young
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content