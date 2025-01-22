LeapFest showcases local filmmakers on the big screen

Some Arkansas filmmakers will see their movies on the big screen during the inaugural LeapFest. The event, hosted by Leaping Dog Productions, will take place at Malco Razorback Cinema Grille and IMAX this Saturday. Audiences can look forward to seeing ten locally produced short films during the showcase. Genres range from comedy to drama, sci-fi, horror, and some in-between. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis contacted Leaping Dog founder and event organizer Brett Helms to discuss LeapFest and why it’s not your typical film festival.

Currently, tickets for Leap Fest are sold out, but you can stay up to date with Brett Helms, Leaping Dog Productions and future events by visiting their website.