Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

LeapFest showcases local filmmakers on the big screen

By Jack Travis
Published January 22, 2025 at 12:28 PM CST
Courtesy
/
Leaping Dog Productions

Some Arkansas filmmakers will see their movies on the big screen during the inaugural LeapFest. The event, hosted by Leaping Dog Productions, will take place at Malco Razorback Cinema Grille and IMAX this Saturday. Audiences can look forward to seeing ten locally produced short films during the showcase. Genres range from comedy to drama, sci-fi, horror, and some in-between. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis contacted Leaping Dog founder and event organizer Brett Helms to discuss LeapFest and why it’s not your typical film festival.

Currently, tickets for Leap Fest are sold out, but you can stay up to date with Brett Helms, Leaping Dog Productions and future events by visiting their website.

Ozarks at Large Movies Local Events
Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.<br/>
