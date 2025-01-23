Artspace to study creative space development in Fayetteville

Artspace, the country’s leading nonprofit developer for the arts, will conduct a study next month in Fayetteville. The new study, which was commissioned by the city’s Arts and Culture Division and Vitality Department, follows a preliminary study conducted in 2018. This visit will focus on assessing the potential for creative space development and exploring ways to support the city’s arts community.

The study will take place Feb. 4-6. There will be a public meeting Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 5-7 p.m. at the Fayetteville Public Library. Artspace representatives will share findings from the 2018 study, discuss current creative space needs and present Artspace’s model for developing affordable live/work spaces for artists and arts organizations.