Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Artspace to study creative space development in Fayetteville

By Kyle Kellams,
Casey Mann
Published January 23, 2025 at 3:41 PM CST
Canva Stock

Artspace, the country’s leading nonprofit developer for the arts, will conduct a study next month in Fayetteville. The new study, which was commissioned by the city’s Arts and Culture Division and Vitality Department, follows a preliminary study conducted in 2018. This visit will focus on assessing the potential for creative space development and exploring ways to support the city’s arts community.

The study will take place Feb. 4-6. There will be a public meeting Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 5-7 p.m. at the Fayetteville Public Library. Artspace representatives will share findings from the 2018 study, discuss current creative space needs and present Artspace’s model for developing affordable live/work spaces for artists and arts organizations.

Fayetteville
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Casey Mann
Casey Mann is a freshman studying journalism and political science at the University of Arkansas. Casey is currently KUAF's Digital Content Intern.
